UNSC Blocks Russian Draft on Syria Aid Delivery Via 1 Border Crossing, Diplomatic Source Says

"The resolution received four votes in favor, seven against and four abstentions", the source said on Wednesday.
For a draft to become adopted by the 15-member Security Council, it needs to obtain support from a minimum of nine members and no veto from any of the five permanent states - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Russia circulated the draft on Tuesday, following the decision along with China to veto a resolution prepared by Germany and Belgium. The document would have reauthorised the UN cross-border mechanism through two checkpoints in Turkey for another year before the current mandate expires on 10 July.
The UN resolution, adopted in 2014, has been extended annually. However, as the situation on the ground has changed in recent years, Russia has become increasingly concerned that the relief aid was politicised by favouring certain groups over the others.
