Russian, US Officials Discussed Afghan Bounty Allegations - Russian Envoy

Russian and US officials have discussed allegations that Russia offered bounties to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.
"We are in close contact with our American official colleagues and we are of course discussing all issues regarding this provocation published by some mass media in the United States", Antonov said in a National Interest forum on Wednesday. "I would like to totally reject all accusations against the Russians. We are not interested in victory of terrorism in Afghanistan".
He added that Russia has always been ready to assist the US in its fight against terrorism in Afghanistan.
US President Donald Trump said earlier that many intelligence officials think that the alleged Russian bounties for US troops in Afghanistan never took place, adding that the information was not presented to him because the intelligence did not rise to the necessary level.
Russian officials previously said the allegations were part of the internal political infighting in the United States.
*Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other states
