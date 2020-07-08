US Beginning to See Positive Evolution in China’s Position on Arms Control, Envoy Says

"Unfortunately, China was at least in the first round a no show," Billingslea said at a forum. "That said we are beginning to see some positive indications and evolution in the Chinese position."
Director-General of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Arms Control Department Fu Cong said earlier on Wednesday the US argument that Chinese intermediate-range missiles were the reason for withdrawing from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia is invalid since no Chinese missiles are capable of reaching the US.
The official went on to stress the destabilizing potential of the US’ efforts to deploy its own intermediate-range missile within striking distance of China.
The INF Treaty between the US and Russia (initially the Soviet Union) was a hallmark of the detente diplomacy towards the end of the Cold War and guaranteed the nuclear safety of Europe. In 2019, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal despite repeated calls from Russia and the international community to renegotiate and appease.
Earlier this month, the US Department of State began making overtures that China must join trilateral arms control treaties along with Russia, something Beijing has dismissed as its arsenal and stockpiles are far smaller than US and Russian equivalents.
