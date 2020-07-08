Pompeo Warns Security Council Mideast Will Face More Strife if Iran Arms Embargo Not Extended

Washington's bid to extend the international arms embargo against Iran past its October 2020 deadline was rejected last week, with US special envoy for Iran Brian Hook warning that the US would leave the military option "on the table" to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iranian leaders have denied having any such ambitions.

The Middle East will be engulfed in further conflict if the UN arms embargo against Iran is not extended, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced.

"THe Security Council must extend the arms embargo on Iran to prevent further conflict in the region," Pompeo said, speaking to reporters in Washington on Wednesday. "No serious person can possibly believe Iran will use any weapon it receives for peaceful ends," he added.

"Last week, a United Nations report confirmed that the weapons shipments the United States interdicted back in November of 2019 and then again in February of this year were of Iranian origin," Pompeo continued. "You'll recall that when we said that, the Iranians denied it. The UN has now confirmed this. Iran is not abiding by the UN arms embargo restrictions that are due to expire in less than four months now. Now we've interdicted another shipment of weapons heading to the Houthis. On June 28, US and partner forces interdicted a vessel off the coast of Yemen with a list of cargo including 200 RPGs, more than 1,700 AK rifles, 21 surface to air and land attack missiles, several anti-tank missiles, and other advanced weapons and missiles."

Iran has repeatedly expressed sympathy to the Shia Houthi militants fighting against the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, but has denied sending the fighters any support, pointing to Riyadh's blockade of the war-torn nation. At the same time, Saudi Arabia, its regional allies and the United States have repeatedly accused Tehran of supporting the Houthis militarily and providing them with the advanced drone and missile technology used to strike Saudi oil facilities, airports, military bases and cities.

During the press conference, Pompeo also warned crisis-hit Lebanon against importing Iranian oil, promising sanctions if Beirut pens an agreement with Tehran on the matter. "That will be unacceptable. It would be a sanctioned product, for sure. We will do everything we can to make sure that Iran can't continue to sell crude oil anywhere, including to Hezbollah," he said.

Pompeo's comments follow remarks by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday urging the Lebanese government to buy fuel from Iran and to emulate its economic model of self-sufficiency.

