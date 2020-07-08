China to Impose Visa Restrictions on US Citizens Over Tibet

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters on Wednesday that China will impose visa restrictions on US citizens who have engaged in what it called egregious behaviour over Tibet.
In 2018, the US passed the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act. The Act seeks to promote access to Tibet for US diplomats and other officials, journalists and other citizens by denying US entry for Chinese officials deemed responsible for restricting access to Tibet.
Tibet is the only region for which China requires diplomats and journalists to seek special access.
