Donald Trump Officially Withdraws the US From WHO, Senator Bob Menendez Announces

US President Trump has officially withdrawn his country from the World Health Organisation, Senator Bob Menendez said on Twitter. He also criticised Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying that it would not help Americans.
Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the U.S. from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic.— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) July 7, 2020
To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn't do it justice. This won't protect American lives or interests—it leaves Americans sick & America alone.
According to a congressional resolution upon joining the body in 1948, the United States can exit the WHO on a one-year notice provided that its financial obligations are met in full for the organization's current fiscal year.
In March, Trump announced that he wanted the US to quit the WHO. This came weeks after the organisation had declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. The US President claimed that the WHO had been under pressure from Beijing to 'mislead the world' after the virus was first registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.
