Rishi Sunak Triggers Wave of Jokes Online After Photo With £180 Bluetooth Coffee Mug

Rishi Sunak has been criticised online for his choice of drinking device at a time when the United Kingdom is looking towards introducing a budget to support those who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown,

Conservative Chancellor Rishi Sunak was photographed in his office with a £180 Bluetooth coffee mug on Tuesday.

Sunak, who is preparing to announce the government's 'mini-budget' speech on Wednesday, can be seen in photographs - traditionally taken the day before a budget announcement - working on his address with a large black object next to him on his Treasury desk.

The device is made by Ember, who claim to produce the world's best temperature control mugs. It allows users to manually choose a specific temperature for their beverage, which is kept hot by a heating device for up to three hours.

It's controlled via Bluetooth and comes accompanied with a "charging coaster" - costing around £180.

​Netizens were quick to react to the photo, noting the chancellors wealth

​Others made comparisons to one of his predecessors - George Osborne - and his trip to burger chain Byron Burger.

​Comparison were also made with his predecessor Philip Hammond's more traditional Emma Bridgewater mug.

​Some were appreciative of the chancellor's choice of drinking vessel.

​This is not the first time Mr Sunak has been sighted with the flashy flask, after being spotted carrying it through Downing Street in May.