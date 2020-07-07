Register
07:31 GMT07 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York

    Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s ‘Madam’ Has Secret Stash of Sex Tapes as Insurance, Ex-Friend Claims

    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107981/57/1079815708_0:61:2665:1560_1200x675_80_0_0_1bfe5afadaf26072ec0d19cabf655be7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007071079815701-ghislaine-maxwell-epsteins-madam-has-secret-stash-of-sex-tapes-as-insurance-ex-friend-claims/

    Maxwell has been indicted for allegedly scheming with the late Jeffrey Epstein, her former boyfriend and close associate, to groom young women and girls for sexual abuse. The British socialite has yet to enter a plea deal and is expected to be brought to a New York court later this week.

    Ghislaine Maxwell has secretly compiled copies of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex tapes as insurance that could keep her out of jail, The Daily Mail reports, citing Maxwell’s former friend.

    “The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirreled away could end up being her get-out-of-jail card if the authorities are willing to trade,” the insider was quoted as saying. “She has copies of everything Epstein had. They could implicate some twisted movers and shakers.”

    The unnamed ex-friend added that “if Ghislaine goes down, she’s going to take the whole damn lot of them with her,” referring to her powerful acquaintances.

    When federal agents and NYPD officers raided Epstein’s mansion on the Upper East Side of Manhattan last July, they found a “vast trove” that was said to include hundreds of lewd photographs, some of them of underage girls, and CDs with handwritten descriptions such as “Young [Name] + [Name]”, “Misc nudes 1”, and “Girl pics nude”.

    The well-connected financier reportedly committed suicide in his Manhattan prison cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, which he denied.

    Maxwell, Epstein’s British ex-girlfriend, who is believed to have been his closest associate, was arrested last Thursday in the United States and charged with six counts related to the trafficking and sexual abuse of women and girls as young as 14, going back as far as 1994.

    The charges stem from accounts provided by several of Epstein’s alleged victims, who have accused Maxwell of befriending them and subsequently procuring them as sex slaves for the twisted millionaire. The 58-year-old media heiress previously denied similar claims.

    Maxwell had been hiding out in New Hampshire since last July, US prosecutors said, despite reports that she had been living in Los Angeles and in Paris.

    She has been seen with multiple politicians and luminaries over the years, including former President Bill Clinton, President Donald Trump, Britain’s Prince Andrew, Tesla boss Elon Musk, and celebrity attorney Alan Dershowitz.

    Andrew and Dershowitz have been accused of sexual abuse of a minor allegedly trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell, but have denied any wrongdoing. The British royal has vanished from the spotlight since his disastrous November interview addressing the accusations, and Dershowitz, who had previously represented Epstein, passionately defended Maxwell in a recent column.

    “Not only did Epstein like to capture himself with underage girls on camera – he wanted to make sure he had something to hold over the rich and powerful men who took advantage of his sick largesse,” Maxwell’s former friend told The Daily Mail. “I’ll bet anything that once it comes out that Ghislaine has those tapes, these men will be quaking in their Italian leather boots.”

    Maxwell, who has yet to enter a plea deal, faces 35 years in prison if convicted. She is currently being held in a jail in New Hampshire and is expected to appear in a New York court later this week.

    Tags:
    arrest, FBI, Jeffrey Epstein, sex tape, stash, Ghislaine Maxwell
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Australian Prime Minister John Howard (L) kisses the head of his grandson, Angus Howard-McDonald (C) who is being held by daughter Melanie (R) at the Coalition campaign launch in Brisbane, 12 November 2007. Australian Prime Minister John Howard is headed for a landslide defeat at elections next week, according to an opinion poll released 12 November which showed the opposition surging ahead. The centre-left Labor Party gained two percentage points over the past week to extend its lead over Howard's conservative Liberal-National coalition to 55 percent against 45 percent, the Newspoll showed.
    Most Memorable Kisses of Top Political Figures
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse