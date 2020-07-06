Most Canadians Say Border With US Should Stay Closed for ‘Foreseeable Future’, Poll Shows

"A strong majority of Canadians think the Canada-US border should stay closed for the foreseeable future (81 percent), while 14 per cent think it should be opened now only in areas where infection rates are low and three per cent think it should be opened immediately," Nanos-Globe and Mail said about the poll findings.
The findings come amid a spike in coronavirus cases in some parts of the United States.
As of Monday, US health officials have reported more than 2.89 million COVID-19 cases and more than 130,000 virus-related fatalities, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Canada has reported more than 105,000 coronavirus cases and more than 8,600 virus-related fatalities.
