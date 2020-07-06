Spanish Court Agrees to Extradite Former Oil Company CEO to Mexico in Bribery Case

"The National Court has agreed on the extradition of former Director-General of Pemex oil company Emilio L. to Mexico to be tried in two cases of a felony, which in his country would constitute a criminal conspiracy, bribery and operations with [financial] resources of illegal origin, and which in Spanish law corresponds to [the charges of] criminal conspiracy, bribery, and money laundering," the court said in a statement.
Lozoya was detained in February in the Spanish province of Malaga under an international warrant issued by Mexico in 2019.
Lozoya is said to have been part of a corruption scheme involving the purchase of a fertilizer plant from the company, Altos Hornos de Mexico, for $500 million, despite its real cost being only about $50 million. He is also accused of taking a $10 million bribe from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht for a construction contract.
