Hong Kong is No Longer Under Colonial Rule, It is Part of China, Chinese Ambassador to UK Says

Liu Xiaoming, the Chinese ambassador to the UK, has referred to Hong Kong as the territory that is "no longer under colonial rule" but that is part of China, expressing hope that the UK won't interfere in the Asian country's internal affairs.
He contended that the country would in no way "brook any external interference", as no one should underestimate China's determination to safeguard its sovereignty.
Addressing the Huawei issue, as the UK has been weighing the prospect of backtracking on giving the telecoms giant access to the domestic market, Liu suggested it's up to the UK if it opts to pay "higher price for lower quality."
The comments came days after the national security law for Hong Kong was unanimously passed by the top Chinese legislative body, the standing committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), on Tuesday, later signed by President Xi Jinping. The law aimed at boosting security and safety, is seen by Hong Kong residents as a violation of their liberties.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
