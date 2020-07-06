‘Not Now Kanye, Seriously’: Piers Morgan Ridicules Kanye West's Presidential Bid Announcement

US hip-hop artist Kanye West earlier made Twitter waves, as he voiced his intention to enter the fray and make a bid for the White House, leaving netizens speculating as to his possible motives for the announcement.

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan mocked rapper Kanye West after the artist recently took to Twitter to announce he was planning to run for president in the 2020 election.

Morgan tweeted a deprecatory one-liner in response to the news, after the 39-year-old musician revealed his ambitious political plans on Saturday.

​But some netizens disagreed with the tv host, suggesting that the rapper might not be such a bad bet after all.

Be nice to have one candidate who isn’t a creepy old white man, though? — Chas Newkey-Burden (@allthatchas) July 5, 2020

Why not? Because he is black? — Ntsokolo Munyu (@NtsokoloMunyu) July 5, 2020

It's not a joke, it's to split the vote against Trump, making his re-election more likely. This is not a laughing matter. — Dylan Baker (@DylanBaker1986) July 5, 2020

Is he qualified? Oh, hold on, there’s already one unquantified man running the country. So I guess all you need is celebrity status. — Julybird (@Julybird) July 5, 2020

​Others, however, urged the hip-hop artist to steer clear of politics.

@piersmorgan this is something I can totally agree on with you. That guy is bat shit crazy. — Simon Britton (@Simonbritton36) July 5, 2020

Please NO! @kanyewest . Stick to what you're good at, whatever that is!😒😒😒 — Elle McKibbin (@ElleMckibbin) July 5, 2020

Kanye Sweetie if you are looking for attention, seeking publicity for your latest project or simply doing your pal Donald a favour by deflecting public focus from him to you. There is an easier way. Talk to your Momanger in Law, she’ll ‘leak’ ANOTHER sex tape. It’s that simple. — Eileen M Cumiskey (@cumiskey55) July 5, 2020

What’s next in America, Homer Simpson running for President? — camembert electrique (@camembertelect1) July 5, 2020

​Earlier, the rapper wrote on Twitter that he sought to “realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future”, adding the hashtag "2020 vision".

While the announcement left netizens pondering the motives of the American singer, designer, producer and one of the world's best-selling music artists, Kayne's political aspirations found support in the form of tech billionaire Elon Musk, who took to Twitter to endorse him.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

​West had expressed a desire to run for US president earlier, saying in 2015 that his main concern was the "medical industry". Later, in 2019, West voiced his opposition to abortion and slammed those who, in his opinion, try to take religion out of everyday life.

West is also known for his vocal support of incumbent US President Donald Trump, having vowed to vote for him in an interview to GQ in January.

West has also received lavish praise from Trump himself. During a speech at the Young Black Leadership Summit in 2018 the US President referred to him as "the most powerful man in all of politics, adding the rapper was a "little different," but "smart."

The musician has reportedly yet to file any paperwork to get on the election state ballots, and has already missed the deadline in states including Texas, New York, and Indiana.