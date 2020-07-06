Register
08:45 GMT06 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow

    Iran’s Zarif Says ‘Nothing Secret’ About Prospective ‘Strategic Accord’ with China

    © REUTERS / Handout .
    World
    Get short URL
    340
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107970/09/1079700954_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_ab2c2dfb132664d0a20c2090c640343c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007061079805130-irans-zarif-says-nothing-secret-about-prospective-strategic-accord-with-china/

    Iranian media has recently been highlighting the possibility of an agreement with China, with news website Tabnak reporting that President Hassan Rouhani’s administration had negotiated a long-term deal with Beijing; Foreign Minister Javad Zarif had been tasked with finalising talks with the Chinese.

    Iran has been hammering out a strategic 25-year agreement with China, the details of which will be announced as soon as the deal has been finalised, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was cited as saying at a session of parliament on Sunday, adding that there was “nothing secret” about it, reported AFP.

    “With confidence and conviction, we are negotiating a 25-year strategic accord with China, Iran’s top trading partner, said Zarif, as he addressed parliament for the first time since the legislature began work in late May following parliamentary elections on 21 February 2020.

    Zarif underscored that the nation would be informed of the prospective China deal “when an accord has been concluded”.

    The Foreign Minister alluded to an earlier intention to seek such a long-term agreement between the two nations, voiced in January 2016 when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Tehran.

    The likelihood of a “road map” deal being penned between Iran and China had been raised by Iranian media in early June, with Al-Manar and Tehran Times mentioning it as part of the initiative of President Hassan Rouhani’s current government.

    The potential deal was cited by former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad during a political visit to Gilan province. At the time, Ahmadinejad had slammed alleged rumours of a “secret” agreement.

    According to Radio Farda, the ex-president said the nation would not acknowledge “a new secret 25-year agreement between Iran and China", adding that a deal “signed with a foreign country without the people knowing about it will be void”.

    Earlier, Tabnak, a Farsi news website, claimed Iran was actively seeking a deal with Beijing, and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has been tasked by President Hassan Rouhani to work out the details with the Chinese side.

    The outlet suggested the main focus of the new Iran-China agreement would be to channel Chinese investments into Tehran’s oil, gas and petrochemical industry.

    Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Ernesto Vargas
    Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020.

    China is a key market for Iranian crude exports, which have been severely undermined by US sanctions.

    Recently, the United States circulated a draft resolution to the 15-member UN Security Council that would indefinitely extend the arms embargo on Tehran, set to end in mid-October under Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal, with council veto-powers Russia and China signalling opposition to the move.

    Tehran has been experiencing economic hardships since US President Donald Trump’s administration unilaterally withdrew the US from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal on 8 May 2018.

    A Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was reached concerning Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 2015.
    © AP Photo / Brendan Smialowski
    A Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was reached concerning Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 2015.

    In line with the JCPOA deal, signed by Tehran with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union, the country committed to scaling back its nuclear programme and downgrading its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief.

    Washington had accused Tehran of violating the terms of the deal, and in the wake of the move reimposed tough sanctions against Iran, targeting its oil and metal industries, financial and banking sectors, trade and weapons development, in addition to travel bans and asset freezes.

    s

    Related:

    Iran's De-Dollarisation Eased US Sanctions Pressure on Country, Foreign Minister Says
    Iran's Vice President Says US Failed to Stop Iranian Oil Exports
    Official: Iran to Build Bigger Building to Replace Damaged One at Natanz Uranium Enrichment Site
    'More Power to Them, They Could Try The Same on N Korea': Bolton on 'Sabotage' in Iran Explosions
    Tags:
    Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump, sanctions, sanctions, Iran sanctions, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Mohammad Javad Zarif, iran, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse