Register
11:12 GMT05 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Birds fly above a sunset view and a skyline of buildings during a meeting on national security legislation, in Hong Kong, China June 29, 2020

    China Bashes Canada Over 'Unwarranted Comments' on Hong Kong Security Law

    © REUTERS / TYRONE SIU
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107975/35/1079753574_0:142:3072:1870_1200x675_80_0_0_496032480621fe03ef08abae79c3ffcf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007051079799823-china-bashes-canada-over-unwarranted-comments-on-hong-kong-security-law/

    On Friday, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau voiced serious concern over China signing the new national security law for Hong Kong, and said that Ottawa would consider measures to "ensure the safety of its citizens".

    The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa has accused Canada of meddling in China’s domestic affairs after Ottawa announced the suspension of its extradition treaty with Hong Kong to protest a new national security law imposed there by Beijing.

    In a statement on Saturday, the embassy’s spokesperson lambasted Canada's "unwarranted comments" on the law, insisting that its leaders had "grossly interfered in China's internal affairs".

    "Some Western countries including Canada have been meddling in Hong Kong affairs under the pretext of human rights, which seriously violates international law and basic norms of international relations", the spokesperson pointed out.

    They praised the new law as something that would "ensure social order […] and benefit Hong Kong citizens and international investors".

    The statement followed Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne's announcement on Friday that Ottawa would suspend the Canada-Hong Kong extradition treaty "immediately", in protest to the implementation of the new law.

    "This process demonstrated disregard for Hong Kong's Basic Law and the high degree of autonomy promised for Hong Kong under the ‘one country, two systems’ framework. Hong Kong's role as a global hub was built on that foundation. Without it, Canada is forced to reassess existing arrangements", Champagne underscored.

    Huawei Technologies Co. Chief Financial Officer, Meng Wanzhou, leaves the British Columbia Superior Court on September 23, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada.
    © AFP 2020 / Karen Ducey
    Canada Needs to Rectify Its 'Mistake' And Release Huawei CFO - China's Foreign Ministry
    He was echoed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said on Friday that Ottawa was "extremely concerned" about the situation in Hong Kong under the new law, and that it would examine measures to ensure the safety of its citizens living there.

    Trudeau also stressed that Canada is "a firm believer" in the "one country, two systems" framework, a concept that was adopted after the UK returned Hong Kong to China in 1997. The model stipulated guaranteeing Hong Kong residents with rights different from elsewhere in China until 2047.

    Beijing-Ottawa tensions have been in place since the December 2018 detention in Canada of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, on an arrest warrant from Washington, who blames her for violating US anti-Iranian sanctions.

    China Inks New Security Law for Hong Kong

    Trudeau's remarks came after the new national security law for Hong Kong was passed by the Chinese Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress on Tuesday and signed by President Xi Jinping later that day.

    The document, in particular, envisages imposing jail terms and hefty fines for any secessionist activity and attempts to undermine the state's authority.

    The law also allows the Chinese government to establish a national security agency in Hong Kong, which will make policy recommendations and analyse the security situation in the special autonomous region.

    The Hong Kong security law's adoption was welcomed by 52 countries in a joint statement presented by the Cuban delegation at the 44th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council earlier on Tuesday.

    Related:

    China Urges UK to Abandon ‘Colonial’ Thinking, Warns of ‘Consequences’ Over Hong Kong Statements
    Pompeo Says China’s Actions With Regard to Hong Kong Compare to Those of Nazi Germany
    China Deplores the UK’s ‘Gross Interference’ over Hong Kong Citizenship Offer, Warns of Consequences
    Tags:
    interference, law, embassy, Justin Trudeau, Hong Kong, Canada, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 June - 03 July
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse