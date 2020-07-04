Moscow Rejects Accusations of Non-Compliance With Partial Test Ban Treaty

US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea on 3 July called Russia’s next-generation Poseidon and Burevestnik, experimental nuclear-powered as well as nuclear-armed submarine and air missile systems, "terrible" and urged for their abolition, while citing allegations of a rise in radiation levels in northern Europe.

Moscow rejects allegations of non-compliance with the 1963 Treaty Banning Nuclear Weapons Tests in the Atmosphere, in Outer Space and Under Water, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that Russia strictly adheres to the moratorium on nuclear testing and fulfils all provisions of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

Russia has the impression that the US is preparing to stop observing the voluntary nuclear test moratorium, the ministry said.

The statement comes after US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea posted a link on Twitter to an article published by Forbes, which claimed that the uptick in radiation levels observed by the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organisation on 23 June may have been caused by Russia’s development of the Burevestnik (NATO name Skyfall) and Poseidon missiles.

Hope it’s not the case. We repeatedly warned Skyfall & Poseidon are terrible concepts. Whether or not responsible for latest incident, highlights why Russia should shelve these projects. Big waste of money. Not covered by #NewSTART. Next agreement must. https://t.co/3DmxvMdd5Q — Ambassador Marshall S. Billingslea (@USArmsControl) July 3, 2020

​The International Atomic Energy Agency commented on the matter, saying that the slight increase in the concentration of radioactive isotopes in the atmosphere over Northern Europe does not pose a risk to human health and the environment. More than 40 countries, including Russia, told the IAEA that there were no incidents recorded on their territory that could lead to an increased concentration of radiation in the air.

