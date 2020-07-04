Moscow Denies US Allegation of Breach of Underground Nuclear Testing Moratorium

US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea on 3 July called Russia’s next-generation Poseidon and Burevestnik, experimental nuclear-powered as well as nuclear-armed submarine and air missile systems, "terrible" and urged for their abolition, while citing allegations of a rise in radiation levels in northern Europe.

Moscow rejects the allegations of non-compliance with the Threshold Test Ban Treaty*, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The ministry went on to explain that the US claims regarding Russia's alleged non-compliance with the 1974 treaty between the Soviet Union and the United States on limiting underground nuclear tests were built on completely false premises.

"We officially confirm that Russia continues to strictly adhere to the declared moratorium on nuclear tests and to comply with the the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT)** provisions pertaining to the prohibition of tests, despite the fact that the treaty has not entered into force", a ministry spokesperson said.

The ministry pointed out that any discussions of alleged non-compliance with the United States are counterproductive as long as Washington has not ratified the treaty.

"Unlike the United States, we ratified it 20 years ago and are successfully implementing it. At the same time, we proceed from the fact that any disagreements regarding the criteria for compliance with relevant obligations can and should be resolved within the framework of the CTBT after its entry into force", the spokesperson added.

Russia has the impression that the US is preparing to stop observing the voluntary nuclear test moratorium, the ministry said.

"Predictably, the US allegations that Russia has breached the moratorium on nuclear tests by conducting experiments that do not meet the US 'zero-yield' standard have not been supported by any evidence. Moreover, the US has admitted that it knows neither the number of such tests in 2019, nor whether they have been conducted at all", the ministry spokesperson said.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow's international obligations do not entail compliance with any "US standards" with regard to nuclear tests.

"These insinuations have seemingly been floated to divert attention from the CTBT", the ministry spokesperson said, adding that "by refusing to ratify the CTBT, the US put it on the brink of complete collapse".

The statement comes after US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea posted a link on Twitter to an article published by Forbes, which claimed that the uptick in radiation levels observed by the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organisation on 23 June may have been caused by Russia’s development of the Burevestnik (NATO name Skyfall) and Poseidon missiles.

Hope it’s not the case. We repeatedly warned Skyfall & Poseidon are terrible concepts. Whether or not responsible for latest incident, highlights why Russia should shelve these projects. Big waste of money. Not covered by #NewSTART. Next agreement must. https://t.co/3DmxvMdd5Q — Ambassador Marshall S. Billingslea (@USArmsControl) July 3, 2020

​The International Atomic Energy Agency commented on the matter, saying that the slight increase in the concentration of radioactive isotopes in the atmosphere over Northern Europe does not pose a risk to human health and the environment. More than 40 countries, including Russia, told the IAEA that there were no incidents recorded on their territory that could lead to an increased concentration of radiation in the air.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that no alerts or warnings were raised in Russia regarding an increase in radiation levels. He added that all of Russia's warning systems are in perfect working condition.

*The Treaty on the Limitation of Underground Nuclear Weapons Tests, also known as the Threshold Test Ban Treaty (TTBT), was signed in July 1974 by the United States and the Soviet Union. The treaty established a nuclear "threshold" by prohibiting nuclear tests of devices having a yield surpassing 150 kilotons after 31 March 1976.

**The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) is a multilateral treaty that bans all nuclear explosions, both for civilian and military purposes, in all environments. The treaty was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 10 September 1996, but has not entered into force, as eight specific nations have not ratified the treaty.