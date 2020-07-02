Register
11:28 GMT02 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The French Lafayette-class stealth frigate Courbet, right, and supply ship Le Varsail in this undated but recent photo. French Prime Minister Lionel Jospin said Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2001, that France has agreed to U.S. requests to open its airspace and offer its naval cooperation in the Indian ocean, mainly for logistic support and air protection

    Turkey Wants France to Apologise Over Mediterranean Warships Incident That Led to NATO Probe

    © AP Photo / Sirpa Marine
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    284
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107977/60/1079776060_0:108:2000:1233_1200x675_80_0_0_f63dfe0ef72dc60b0c4a8f84eb86a9a4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202007021079775627-turkey-wants-france-to-apologise-over-mediterranean-warships-incident-that-led-to-nato-probe/

    Turkish frigates confronted French naval forces in the Mediterranean Sea as they tried to inspect a ship, purportedly carrying weapons to Libya in violation of the UN ban. The incident took place amid Ankara's attempts to help the UN recognised government of national accord in its fight against the army of General Haftar.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has stated Ankara wants France to apologise over its statements regarding the incident that took place in the middle of June between the two countries' naval forces. At the time, Paris characterised the Turkish frigates’ actions towards French ships operating in the Mediterranean Sea as "extremely aggressive" and requested NATO officials to probe the encounter between the members of the alliance.

    "When France makes false claims and works against Turkey, that should not be accepted. We expect France to apologise unconditionally", Cavusoglu said.

    Cavusoglu went on to dismiss France's claims that Turkish frigates targeted their ally's ship insisting that Ankara passed the reports of the incident to NATO investigators, proving such conduct never took place.

    Turkey actively supports the UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), which controls the capital of Tripoli and the northwestern part of the country. The GNA, in turn, accuses France of supporting another major power on the Libyan political landscape – the Tobruk-based Libyan House of Representatives and the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by general Khalifa Haftar, which controls central and eastern Libya.

    Mediterranean Sea Incident

    France accused the Turkish frigates of intervening in the operations of navy forces observing the implementation of a UN arms embargo on war-torn Libya. The French frigate Courbet was trying to contact a Libya-bound cargo ship sailing under the Tanzanian flag, suspecting it of running a gun smuggling operation, but was unsuccessful in these attempts. Instead, two Turkish frigates escorting the vessel contacted the French warship explaining that the ship was carrying medical supplies.

    The Courbet still attempted to approach the "suspicious" Libya-bound ship, but was "lit up" three times by Turkish frigates' radars meaning they targeted their NATO ally without firing at it. The French vessel backed off after the confrontation, but Paris requested that NATO probe the incident. The bloc's investigation has returned inconclusive results. 

    A photo taken on August 7, 2019, shows the French anti-submarine frigate FREMM Auvergne during an exercise how simulate a humanitarian response to a powerful earthquake and significant movement of IDF vessels and foreign vessels in the Mediterranean sea.
    © AFP 2020 / JACK GUEZ
    NATO to Probe Incident of Turkey Preventing French Ships From Checking Cargo of Libya-Bound Vessel

    Following the standoff with Turkish ships, France announced that it would freeze its participation in the NATO naval mission aimed at preventing arms trafficking to Libya. Paris insists that its frigate acted according to NATO intelligence and argued that under the alliance's guidelines the Turkish warships' behaviour can be characterised as a hostile act.

    Tags:
    Turkey, France, NATO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Future on Your Plate: Meet 3D-Printed Meat
    White House Scramble
    White House Scramble
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse