'Groundless Accusations': Moscow Says No Proof of Russia’s Alleged ‘Collusion' With Taliban

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Zamir Kabulov has stated has stated that there is no proof related to Moscow’s “collusion” with the Taliban, and that there are only groundless accusations against Russia on the matter.
“We need evidence, but there is no such proof. These are unfounded allegations", Kabulov underscored.
The statement came after Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said on Tuesday that “the [US] Department of Defence has no corroborating evidence to validate the recent [collusion] allegations found in open-source reports”.
The remarks followed the New York Times cited unnamed government sources as saying that US President Donald Trump had been presented with an intelligence report that claimed that Moscow could have paid bounties to armed Islamic insurgents in Afghanistan to assassinate American soldiers.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
