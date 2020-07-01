Democratic Senator Formally Requests Sanctions Against Putin, Russian Officials Over Bounty Claims

New Jersey Democratic Senator Bob Menendez has formally introduced an amendment into the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act requiring the US to impose asset freezes against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, and other Russian officials allegedly involved in the targeting of US and allied forces in Afghanistan, and banning them from entering the US.
Among the other provisions of the 14 page amendment are banking restrictions on entities affiliated with the Russian defence sector, and expanded sanctions against Russian businessmen.
The amendment also requests the director of national intelligence to provide congress with information as to "whether or not the Government of the Russian Federation, or proxies of that Government, was responsible for offering bounties for the killing of members of the Armed Forces of the United States or members of the [NATO mission] in Afghanistan," and to inform lawmakers if senior US officials including President Trump and Vice President Pence were informed of any such activities.
Menendez's bill is the first of its kind amid calls by senior Democratic leaders demanding that the White House respond to the serious allegations made in the New York Times story.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
