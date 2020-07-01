Boeing Hid Key Changes to 737 Max From FAA, Report Claims

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded the 737 MAX in 2019 after two crashes – in Ethiopia and Indonesia - that killed 346 passengers and crew. Both crashes were blamed on malfunctioning automated fight controls that forced the planes to nose dive shortly after takeoff.

The American aerospace corporation Boeing was unable to submit to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) the documents necessary for the quality certification of the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), the malfunctioning of which led to the crash of two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, Reuters reported, referring to the report of the US Department of Transportation's Office of Inspector General.

The authors of the 52-page report examined the actions of Boeing and the FAA from January 2012 to March last year. The Ministry of Transport inspectors concluded that the corporation and the air regulator made numerous mistakes during the development and certification of 737 MAX aircraft. Boeing introduced to the FAA a MCAS as a modification of the jet's existing speed trim system, with limited range and use, according to the report.

On 29 June, the FAA began certification flight tests of the 737 MAX, as amended. The report, dated 29 June, will be published on 1 July.

The FAA declined to comment beyond the department's response attached to the report.

Boeing 737 MAX jets were grounded in the US and many countries across the world following two deadly crashes in the space of five months. In March 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crashed, killing all 157 people on board. A further 189 people died after a 737 MAX jet belonging to Indonesia’s Lion Air crashed in October 2018.

A total of 387 Boeing 737 MAX jets had been delivered at the time the aircraft was grounded by regulators.