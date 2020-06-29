New Delhi Brushes Off Pakistan's Claims Indian Spy Agency Behind Karachi Attack as 'Absurd'

The Indian foreign ministry has categorically rejected Pakistan's allegation that India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) sponsored an attack on one of the busiest places in Karachi.
"India rejects the absurd comments of the Foreign Minister of Pakistan on the terrorist attack in Karachi. Pakistan cannot shift the blame on India for its domestic problems," Anurag Shrivastava, spokesman of India's Ministry of External Affairs said.
The ministry emphasised that unlike Pakistan, India has no hesitation in condemning terrorism anywhere in the world, including in Karachi where four terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange building and opened fire on Monday.
The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack in a post on Twitter while the foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the attack was sponsored by hostile foreign elements and that India's RAW was a prime suspect.
The Indian foreign ministry, while rejecting the allegation, pointed out recent statement made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan about Al-Qaida terrorist Osama Bin Laden.
"Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quereshi may wish to reflect on this, as also his own Government’s position, including his Prime Minister’s description of the global terrorist as a "martyr"," Shrivasata said.
India and Pakistan have been fighting over Kashmir for the last seven decades and have accused each other of sponsoring terrorism. Diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Islamabad deteriorated when India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.
