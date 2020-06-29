UN Syria Deconfliction Mechanism's Use by Terrorists Prompted Russia's Exit, UN Ambassador Says

The UN's Syria deconfliction mechanism was used by terrorists, and this was one of the factors prompting Russia from exiting the voluntary arrangement, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya has announced.
"This mechanism functioned on a voluntary basis, it was not enforced by the decisions of the Security Council or other legal grounds. Our own investigations have repeatedly shown that some of the objects [listed using the mechanism] were used as headquarters of terrorists, therefore they should not have been given humanitarian status," the ambassador explained.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
