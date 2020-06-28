US Housing Secretary Plays Down Need For Full-Blown Post-Brexit Trade Deal with UK Straight Away

The United Kingdom and the United States do not have to ink a trade deal covering all sectors immediately and could puzzle out more difficult issues later, US Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson told the BBC on Sunday.
"There are areas where President Trump and Prime Minister Johnson have a lot of agreement and there are some areas where there needs to be further discussion. I don't see why you can't work on the areas where you have agreement, get that done, with an eye to solving the other problems subsequently", Carson said.
In May, the two countries launched formal trade talks in a bid to move quickly to reach a comprehensive agreement. Both parties agreed that a free trade agreement would contribute to the long-term health of their economies.
Boris Johnson has long argued for an ambitious free trade agreement with Washington post-Brexit, seeking to open up opportunities for British businesses and investors, amid warnings from critics that a deal with the US would require accepting looser US food and environmental standards, and risks opening up the NHS to American firms.
