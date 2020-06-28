Pompeo Says South China Sea Disputes Must Be Resolved in Line With International Law

"The United States welcomes ASEAN Leaders’ insistence that South China Sea [SCS] disputes be resolved in line with international law, including UNCLOS [United Nations Convention for the Law of the Sea]. China cannot be allowed to treat the SCS as its maritime empire. We will have more to say on this topic soon", Pompeo wrote on Twitter.
The United States welcomes ASEAN Leaders’ insistence that South China Sea disputes be resolved in line with international law, including UNCLOS. China cannot be allowed to treat the SCS as its maritime empire. We will have more to say on this topic soon. https://t.co/IUmzD7OksC— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 27, 2020
After the 36th ASEAN summit on Friday, a joint statement was issued expressing concerns over the complicated situation in the South China Sea.
ASEAN leaders stressed "the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, security, stability, safety, and freedom of navigation and over-flight above the South China Sea, as well as upholding international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS, in the South China Sea".
The majority of islands in the South China Sea are controlled by Beijing, however, the territory is also claimed by several other countries, including Vietnam, Cambodia, Brunei and the Philippines, all members of ASEAN.
All comments
Show new comments (0)