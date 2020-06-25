Japan Abandons Plans to Deploy US Aegis Ashore Missile Defence System – Reports

The suspension of the costly and controversial US-made defence system was announced suddenly last week. Kono said that the deployment of the US Aegis Ashore missile defence system in the country was no longer reasonable, as it would cost the budget some $1.86 billion to fix existing technical issues.
In December 2017, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe approved plans to install two US-made Aegis Ashore missile defence units, each costing approximately $900 million, in response to ballistic missile tests conducted by North Korea. The two components were expected to cover the entire country and enter into service before 2023.
Russia has repeatedly stressed that it sees the move as a de facto deployment of the Asia-Pacific segment of the US global missile defence system and a threat to the balance of regional security.
All comments
Show new comments (0)