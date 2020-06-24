US Reportedly Mulls Tariffs on $3.1 Billion Worth of EU, UK Imports

The Bloomberg news agency has cited a notice published by the office of the US Trade Representative as saying on Wednesday that Washington is mulling introducing tariffs on exports from France, Germany, Spain and the UK worth about $3 billion.
According to the notice, the US Trade Representative’s new tariffs may be slapped on such European exports as beer, gin, olives, and trucks, with possible growing duties on aircraft, cheese and yogurt.
The reported move comes after the US Distilled Spirits Council expressed concern over any new spirits tariffs, saying that it may “escalate trade tensions across the Atlantic and further jeopardize American companies and hospitality jobs already under duress as a result of COVID-19”.
The statement followed EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan telling European trade ministers earlier in June that the US “has stepped back from the settlement talks in recent weeks”, in an apparent nod to the ongoing Washington-Brussels aircraft subsidy spat.
“If this remains the case, the EU will have little choice but to exercise its retaliation rights and impose our own sanctions”, he pointed out.
