Men Produce Higher Levels of Antibodies to COVID-19, Reports Suggest

NHS figures say that men seem to produce much higher levels of antibodies to coronavirus when infected, according to Sky News.
NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) figures indicate that 43 percent of male donors had plasma rich enough in antibodies for their plasma to be included in the trial for blood plasma donation, compared with 29 percent of women.
"We'd still like to hear from anybody who had coronavirus or the symptoms. More plasma donors are needed. But we especially want to hear from men. We test every plasma donation and men have higher antibody levels, which means we're more likely to be able to use their plasma to save lives,” Professor David Roberts, associate director for blood donation at NHSBT said, as quoted by the Sky News.
It was earlier said that anyone who tests positive for coronavirus through the national testing programme in the UK will be asked to participate in the blood plasma trial.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in the United Kingdom over a single day fell to a record low on Monday, when it was reported that 15 more people had died.
A further 958 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 305,289, the lowest since the lockdown began in March.
