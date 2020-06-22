Beijing Says Maximum Pressure on Iran Won't Resolve Concerns Over Tehran's Nuclear Programme

"We noticed that the foreign ministers of the three European countries reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] and called for the full implementation of UN Security Council resolution 2231 [on the Iranian nuclear issue]. Maximum pressure will not help to resolve the concerns of the parties involved in the Iranian nuclear issue," the diplomat said.
According to him, attempts to unilaterally initiate a mechanism for the rapid renewal of sanctions in the UN Security Council will lead to dire consequences and are contrary to efforts to protect the JCPOA.
"China is ready to work together with the international community, including the EU, to strictly abide by the JCPOA and UN Security Council resolutions, support multilateralism, and promote a political and diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue," he added.
Iran’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, Kazem Gharibabadi, said that Tehran rejected the IAEA resolution because it is based on groundless allegations.
