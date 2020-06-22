Register
11:03 GMT22 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Six U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing line up before flying during a readiness week Feb. 21, 2013, at Yokota Air Base, Japan

    Trump Threatened to Pull Troops Out of Japan, South Korea Amid DPRK Missile Tests, Says Bolton

    © CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107569/29/1075692980_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_308e951fe59c3edbe2e29ff7d83478f1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202006221079687431-trump-threatened-to-pull-troops-out-of-japan-south-korea-amid-dprk-missile-tests-says-bolton/

    The US military has about 50,000 military personnel and 23 bases in Japan, with 23,500 more troops stationed in South Korea. The Japan deployment includes the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet and its 60-70 ships, 300 aircraft and 40,000 personnel. US troops have been stationed in both countries for nearly three quarters of a century.

    US President Donald Trump asked Tokyo to cough up $8 billion per year for costs associated with the stationing of US troops in Japan, on pain of their withdrawal, former national security advisor John Bolton has claimed in his explosive new memoir ‘The Room Where It Happened’.

    According to Bolton, he met with his Japanese counterpart Shotaro Yachi in July 2019 to inform him that Trump wanted Tokyo to pay “$8 billion annually” starting in 2020, up from about $2.5 billion the country was supposedly paying at the time. However, according to the Japan Times, Japan allocated the equivalent of $1.8 billion, not $2.5 billion, to host the US troops in 2019.

    Trump reportedly calculated the $8 billion figure based on a “cost plus 50 percent” amount, that is the actual full cost of the troops’ deployment, plus a 50 percent 'protection' premium.

    Bolton said Trump, a former businessman, believed that threatening to withdraw US troops was the best way to force allies to pay, since it “puts you in a very strong bargaining position.”

    Asked to comment on Bolton’s claims on Monday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga denied that Washington asked Tokyo to increase its share of the ‘cost-sharing burden’, saying talks on the issue haven’t begun yet. The two countries are expected to start talks on a new Special Measures Agreement on hosting US troops later this year, with the current one expected to run out in 2021.

    South Korea Asked to Pay More Too, Reportedly

    In addition to Japan, Trump made demands for more money from South Korea, according to Bolton.

    Washington and Seoul are presently engaged in negotiations on a troop hosting cost-sharing agreement, with the US side asking for as much as $5 billion – up from $870 million committed by the South Korean side last year. Bolton claims Trump asked to start renegotiating payments for US protection after North Korea’s missile tests, allegedly saying that “this is a good time to be asking for the money.”

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at the national cemetery in Daejeon, South Korea, June 6, 2020
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Bolton's Memoirs on Korea Are 'Distorted', Seoul Says
    According to the former national security advisor, finding out the “real” amount Trump expected to get from the US’s key Asian allies is unclear. “But at least by alerting Japan and South Korea that they had a real issue, I gave them a chance to figure out a response,” he suggested.

    Bolton also indicated that he “feared” that “Trump’s ultimate threat – withdrawing our troops from any country not paying what he deemed to be an adequate amount – was real in South Korea’s case,” which prompted him “to develop a strategy other than just refusing to do what Trump wanted.”

    Trump’s Troop Withdrawal Plans

    Trump’s grievances with US allies’ alleged propensity to get a free ride from their alliance goes back decades. In 1987, he took out full-page ads in The New York Times, the Washington Post and the Boston Globe, saying that if he were president, he’d “make our allies…pay their fair share” for defence.

    U.S. President Donald Trump is introduced to deliver the commencement address by U.S. Army Lieutenant General Darryl Williams, the Superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, at the 2020 United States Military Academy Graduation Ceremony at West Point, New York, U.S., June 13, 2020
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US Air Force Gen Says Received No Order to Withdraw Troops From Germany Despite Trump's Intention
    Last week, the Trump administration announced its plans to bring the number of US troops stationed in Germany down from 34,500 to 25,000, citing Berlin’s “delinquency” on NATO spending obligations. However, lawmakers from both parties have sought to block the administration’s use of federal funds to pull troops out of the central European country, citing the alleged threat to NATO posed by Russia.

    Bolton’s new tell-all memoir: ‘The Room Where It Happened’, is expected to hit store shelves on Tuesday. However, media outlets around the world have received advance copies, offering insights into Bolton’s perspective on the Trump administration’s decision-making process. The president has dismissed the memoir, calling Bolton a “washed up” “whacko” and a “liar” who will be made to pay a “big price” for publishing “massive amounts” of classified information. A judge refused to withhold publication of the memoir on national security grounds on Saturday.

    Trump fired Bolton in September 2019 amid disagreements on foreign policy, later suggesting that if he had taken his advice, “we would be in World War Six by now.”

    Related:

    Bolton Claims Trump Probably Obstructed Justice by Trying to Intervene in Turkish Bank Probe
    Bolton's Memoirs on Korea Are 'Distorted', Seoul Says
    Bolton Reveals Why He Was Worried to Leave Trump Alone With Putin During 2018 Helsinki Meeting
    Mike Pompeo Fires Fresh Salvo at Bolton After He Reveals Plans Not to Vote Trump
    Unfit and Uninformed: Ousted Adviser John Bolton Torches Trump in New Interview
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse