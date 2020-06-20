Russian Nurse Gets Modeling Contract After Seen Wearing Bra & Shorts Beneath See-Through PPE

A 23-year old Russian nurse named Nadia Zhukova from the city of Tula, who was thrust into the limelight last month when a photo of her performing her duties while wearing nothing but underwear underneath her transparent PPE, has won a modelling contract with prominent Russian sportswear brand Zasport.
As Nadia herself explained in an interview with the brand's website, she was dressed that way because it was "too hot", and she "wasn't ready" for the kind of attention she received when the picture of her went public, and she praised other medics who staged flash mobs as a show of their support for her.
"The day when that photo was taken, I wasn't wearing a swimsuit – those are a gym top and shorts", she added.
She also advised people to be on their guard and to continue wearing face masks, adding that it is important to stay positive as “patients who treat everything positively get well better than those who see only the bad and the negative in everything”.
