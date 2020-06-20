Russian Military Has Calculated Consequences of US Withdrawal From New START Treaty, Envoy Says

Russia has long calculated the consequences of US withdrawal from the New START treaty, and its reaction will be calm, the Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said on Saturday.
He added that Moscow does not oppose trilateral consultations on strategic stability with the US and China but the latter should decide on its own whether to join them.
According to Mr Antonov, the future of the treaty will be among key issues that are going to be discussed during the Russian-US consultations in Vienna on Monday.
