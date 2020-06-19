Canada's Trudeau Vows to Work with Global Allies to Convince China to Return Two Detained Citizens

Ottawa is very disappointed with China's decision to charge the two detained Canadian citizens with espionage and will work with international allies to convince Beijing to send the two men back, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate announced earlier in the day that the two Canadians, diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, have been formally charged with espionage.
The charges come as a Canadian court authorised the extradition of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to the United States.
Meng was arrested in Canada just days before Beijing detained Kovrig and Spavor. The Huawei official is accused of fraudulent financial schemes violating US sanctions against Iran.
Beijing has repeatedly stressed that Meng is a victim of a political game unfolding against the backdrop of the tensions between the United States and China.
