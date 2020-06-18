10 Months On: Ban on 4G Internet Services in Jammu & Kashmir Extended Until July

Extending the ban on high-speed internet until 8 July 2020, the Jammu-Kashmir state administration maintained that the restrictions would be continued to avert infiltration attempts in the restive region, adding, that neither education nor COVID-related activities have been hampered.
“In view of the security scenario, the report of law enforcement agencies inter-alia bringing out the necessity of speed-related restriction on mobile data services to prevent its misuse, the decision was taken to continue restrictions until 17 July,” reads the order issued by Home Department Principal Secretary Shaleen Kabra.
The order stated that regulations on internet services and 2G speeds have helped the security forces eliminate many terrorists, with a minimum of collateral damage and without adversely impacting public order.
“There are intelligence inputs about the preparedness of militant infiltration from across the border like recent infiltration attempts in the Kalakote and Nowshera sectors of the Rajouri district on the Line of Control", it added.
Petitioners have been raising the issue of students being unable to access educational lectures due to slow internet amid the coronavirus pandemic, infringing upon their right to education. They also argued that 4G internet services are essential for frontline health workers to have better access to technology.
The internet, along with other forms of communication, was snapped on 5 August 2019 after the federal government abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Although calling services were resumed in a phased manner, the internet remained banned until January, when 2G service was restored, but with restrictions on social media.
The restriction on social media was lifted in March.
All comments
Show new comments (0)