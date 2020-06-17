Register
04:09 GMT17 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Victory Parade on Red Square on June 24, 1945 marking the defeat of Nazi Germany during WWII (1939-1945)

    How Nazi Germany’s Defeat Saved Latin America

    © Sputnik / Evgeny Haldei
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106428/95/1064289555_0:197:2939:1851_1199x675_80_0_0_e64d7033e13f9e364a3cfea649a0d9ea.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202006171079631849-how-nazi-germanys-defeat-saved-latin-america/

    The defeat of Nazi Germany was a victory for all of humanity – and this is not a figure of speech. There was no place on earth that the Nazis hadn’t set their eyes on, and Latin America was no exception.

    Sputnik discussed this with Venezuelan publicist Vicente Quintero, author of the book “Nazism and the Third Reich in Venezuela During the Second World War”.

    “Germany was interested in Latin America long before World War II started. Of particular interest were the territories of South America’s northern coast, particularly Venezuela and its islands in the Caribbean. There are documents confirming that Berlin tried to take advantage of Venezuela’s political instability at the end of the 19th century to take control of those islands. In this context, Venezuela was even forced to seek international help. It’s documented that Germany planned to expand its presence in the region. As for Venezuela, the interest in it was due to geopolitical reasons: its geographical location allows you to be a key player in the Caribbean. For that same reason, Germany’s close attention was on Colombia and Panama. In their case, we are also talking about control over the water corridor between the Atlantic and the Pacific Ocean, the most important trade artery. In this sense, there were plans to create military strongholds in Colombia and Venezuela in order to seize the Panama Canal”, he said.

    According to the publicist, “one shouldn’t forget about Latin America’s abundant natural resources”.

    “Before World War II, Venezuela was the world’s largest oil exporter. At that time, Middle Eastern oil countries couldn’t compete with it. The United States also produced large volumes of oil, but a significant part of it was for the domestic market. Thus, Venezuelan oil resources, as well as the natural resources of other countries in the region, caused great ‘appetite’ of Germany”, the political analyst emphasised.

    According to Vicente Quintero, the Third Reich being victorious would have been a disaster for the population of Latin American states.

    “In the context of the ethnosocial structure of society, implied by the Third Reich's ideology, Latin American countries needed ‘whitening’ and the dominant role of the German nation. On the one hand, that strategy implied a major relocation of the German population to the countries of the region. On the other hand, it implied serious discrimination against representatives of the ‘wrong’ races”, the publicist noted.

    German troops passing through a wrecked generating station in the factory district of Stalingrad on Dec. 28, 1942
    © AP Photo /
    Constitution Corruption: How Modern Germany Perpetuates Nazi Crimes
    In conclusion, Vicente Quintero exposed the urgency of the Nazi ideology problem for Latin America.

    “For example, an Estonian-born Nazi criminal, Harry Männil, had for several decades lived in Venezuela, where the local ‘high society’ was perfectly aware of who he was and what crimes he had committed. However, nobody cared. I regard this as aiding. And only under pressure from international intelligence services at the end of his life, was he forced to flee to Costa Rica, where he died in 2011. However, he never faced punishment for what he had done. This is one of the evidence that ideas that the Third Reich preached still exist in certain social strata of Latin American societies. In this sense, Argentina stands out, which has been in detail reflected in many works. And this is a potential threat. Just look at how neo-Nazism raises its head in Europe amid existing problems. In France, for example, calls are increasingly heard for attacking Jewish community members. The same thing may happen in Latin America, where serious persecution can start against Jews, black people or gypsies. This is a real threat”, the expert warned.
    Tags:
    World War II, Latin America, Nazis, Nazi Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse