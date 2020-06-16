India, Pakistan Exchange Massive Fire Along Line of Control, Civilian Injury Reported

New Delhi (Sputnik): The two south Asians nations have been locked in territorial disputes over Kashmir for decades. On 14 June, India accused Pakistan of killing one soldier and injuring three others in heavy cross border firing along the Line of Control (LoC), a de-facto border dividing the two nations.

Pakistan accused India of initiating a ceasefire violation in Bagsar town of Rajanpur district, Punjab on Tuesday and targeting the civilian population. Pakistan claimed that the Indian side targeted the civilian population during the firing, in which one person was injured.

The Pakistani Armed Forces stated that a civilian, Babar Hussain, was injured in the line of fire from the Indian side.

Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in #Bagsar Sector along #LOC targeting civil population. Due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops, an innocent civilian Babar Hussain, resident of Mehtika village got injured. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 16, 2020

According to data from the Pakistani Armed Forces, India has violated the ceasefire 1,296 times in 2020, leading to seven deaths and injuries to 98 civilians.

Earlier in the morning, the India's Army said that Pakistan started firing with mortars and other weapons at Indian positions in the Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

On 11 June, Islamabad summoned an Indian diplomat to lodge a protest over ceasefire violations on 9 June in the Jandrot sector, which allegedly led to injuries to four civilians.

On the other hand, India accused Pakistan of violating their ceasefire 2,000 times in six months. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said that there has been an "astonishing" spike in ceasefire violations since the change of the status of India-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

Tensions between the two countries have been boiling since the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019, and escalated in August 2019, when New Delhi stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, causing Islamabad to shutter diplomatic, communication, and trade ties with New Delhi.