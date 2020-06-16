Register
11:24 GMT16 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Venezuelan oil worker holding a small Iranian flag attends a ceremony for the arrival of Iranian oil tanker Fortune at the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020

    What Sanctions? Delivering Fuel to Venezuela is Iran’s ‘Strategic Decision to Expand Influence’

    © AP Photo / Ernesto Vargas
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    230
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107962/68/1079626821_0:105:3071:1833_1200x675_80_0_0_0153498faa8458484e3c058904337c08.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202006161079629227-what-sanctions-delivering-fuel-to-venezuela-is-irans-strategic-decision-to-expand-influence/

    Last week, chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Hossein Salami touted the Islamic Republic delivering its fuel tankers to Venezuela as Tehran’s “biggest display of power”.

    Reuters has quoted five unnamed sources as saying that Tehran plans to go ahead with oil shipments to Venezuela after five Iranian tankers delivered oil to the South American country in late May.

    Two of the sources claimed that the Islamic Republic’s policy on Venezuela is determined by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and that “this is a long-term strategic decision made by the state to expand influence”. Iranian and Venezuelan officials have not commented on the issue yet.

    In terms of Iran’s oil supplies to Venezuela, one of the sources referred to Iran’s crude oversupply which reportedly increased to 172,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first three months of this year.

    “Iran’s gasoline oversupply equals 15 to 20 medium cargoes every month. Iran exports only five cargoes a month to Asia and Africa. So Venezuela is the only viable option”, the source argued.

    One more source asserted that “for every single day that a refinery is shut down, the loss will be far greater than exporting cheap gasoline to Venezuela”, an apparent nod to Iran’s Persian Gulf Star refinery located in the port of Bandar Abbas.

    IRGC Chief Touts Iran Oil Supplies to Venezuela

    The remarks followed IRGC chief commander Hossein Salami praising the Islamic Republic's resolve to send fuel tankers to Venezuela in the face of US threats to take action against Tehran and Caracas.

    “We showcased our might, and our biggest display of power was the imposition of our will [on the enemies] and the sailing of [oil tankers] through high seas from the Persian Gulf towards Venezuela”, Salami told reporters last week.

    He spoke after Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi indicated Tehran’s readiness earlier this month to go ahead with its oil shipments to Venezuela if "Caracas demands more [such] supplies from Iran", which is practicing "its free trade rights with” the South American country.

    Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Ernesto Vargas
    Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Monday, May 25, 2020.

    The statement was preceded by the five Iranian tankers, the Clavel, the Faxon, the Fortune, the Forest, and the Petunia, in May delivering more than a million barrels of oil to Venezuela, hit by a serious fuel shortage caused by US sanctions.

    In a separate development last month, the Trump administration reportedly said that they were considering new sanctions and "other legal steps to disrupt Iranian oil exports to Venezuela", in response to what Washington sees as Tehran's attempts "to make inroads into Latin America".

    US Sanctions Against Venezuela

    Washington started slapping tough economic sanctions on the Venezuelan economy, which is in the grip of an ongoing crisis, back in 2018 in an effort to topple democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro.

    At the time, Washington moved to freeze the US-based assets of the national oil and gas company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) as part of its efforts to sanction the nation.

    Caracas slammed the move as unlawful and accused Washington of seeking to get its hands on Venezuela's oil reserves. The subsequent shutdown of many PDVSA refineries prompted Caracas to consider importing fuel.

    Iran, in turn, is also now under US sanctions which were reinstated in May 2018, when President Donald Trump announced Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    The move led to growing US-Iranian tensions which exacerbated after top IRGC general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike on his car at the Baghdad International Airport in early January, in an attack that was authorised by Trump.

    Related:

    Politics of Diversion: Trump Pivots Toward Conflict With Iran & Venezuela
    Tehran Denies US Envoy's Claims About Iran Helping Venezuela in Exchange for Gold
    Iran Reportedly Sends Five Tankers to Venezuela Amid US Economic Blockade
    Tags:
    sanctions, oil, tankers, United States, Venezuela, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Global Wind Day: Get You Dose of Lulz Watching Politicians Trying to Deal With Strong Gusts
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse