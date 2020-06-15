Pilot of US F-15 Fighter Jet That Crashed Into North Sea Off Yorkshire Coast Found Dead

The pilot of the US F-15 jet that crashed into the North Sea earlier in the day has been found and confirmed dead, the 48th Fighter Wing said on Twitter.
The pilot of the downed F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing has been located, and confirmed deceased.— RAF Lakenheath (@48FighterWing) June 15, 2020
This is a tragic loss for the 48th Fighter Wing community, and our deepest condolences go out to the pilot's family and the 493rd Fighter Squadron.https://t.co/GwCWFwImaS
It was reported earlier on Monday that the F-15C Eagle came down near Flamborough Head, south of Scarborough, while making a training flight. The cause of the incident is being investigated.
The US Air Force has had a base at RAF Lakenheath, in eastern England, since 1948.
The F-15 Eagle has been a major fighter jet for the US Air Force since the 1980s.
In 2018, media reports revealed that the US Air Force was in negotiations with Boeing over building a replacement for the ageing jet.
All comments
Show new comments (0)