WOW: Hundreds Participate in 'Worship on Wheels' Drive-in Mass Organised by Indian Church - Photos

New Delhi (Sputnik): While the coronavirus pandemic is raging like wildfire across the world, how is one supposed to attend church on a Sunday and ensure social distancing when there are hundreds attending the same service? Well, drive-in events have come to the rescue of church-starved parishioners.

In a first of its kind Sunday Mass, a Church in the Indian city of Bengaluru has come up with a unique idea of letting believers and god together amid pandemic with the concept of ‘Worship on Wheels (WOW)’, a drive-in Mass where can attend a service while sitting in their cars and bikes.

The contactless-drive in Sunday mass was organised by the Protestant church in a huge open parking lot, a 3-acre area of the Bethel AG Church International Worship Centre (BAGCIWC), where cars drivers' parked in the systematically organised slots and at least two projector screens were installed.

As church reopens, a drive-in Mass in Bengaluru parking lot https://t.co/xDv997r14R pic.twitter.com/aBakwGPhMS — Sameul Fernandez (@FernandezSameul) June 15, 2020

The worshippers rolled down their windows, turned off engines and prayed as the pastor delivered the ceremony on a stage and was telecast to paroshioners

A #church in the Indian city of #Bengaluru holds a drive-in Mass where people could take part in the service while in their cars or on their bikes pic.twitter.com/7vBV2wIYGt — Ramesh Ramachandran (@RRRameshRRR) June 15, 2020 How do you attend a church service during a pandemic, ensuring social distancing?



Drive-in, sit in your cars and pray.



Location: near Bethal AG church, Bengaluru



There's also separate service for those coming in two-wheelers and others who don't come in vehicles. pic.twitter.com/wankW7Tti9 — Revathi Rajeevan (@RevathiRajeevan) June 14, 2020

According to church authorities, 260 cars turned up for the 9 a.m. session held especially for four-wheelers, and 85 bikes attended one organised separately for two-wheelers at 7 am and 5 pm.

The church authorities also took measures like thermally screening all the occupants of the car and made it mandatory to wear masks even inside the car.

The move came as the Karnataka state government allowed places of worship to open from 8 June.

The country, which has been under a national lockdown against the COVID-19 pandemic since 25 March, is presently under its first phase of reopening.

The church also plans to hold two services inside the church for those without personal vehicles in the near future.