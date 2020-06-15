Germany's Heiko Maas Not Surprised by Uncoordinated US Move to Pull Troops, Sees Relations as Tough

"I would say it [US-German relations] is difficult ... As we see that the decision has not been 100 percent coordinated in the US government, it is not surprising that it has not been coordinated with us, either" Maas said, as aired by the broadcaster ZDF.
Earlier, more than 20 Republicans from the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to reject reported plans to draw down the number of US troops stationed in Germany.
Earlier in June, reports emerged in US media about President Donald Trump's alleged plan to withdraw 9,500 servicemen from Germany, of the almost 35,000 military currently staying there. German cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said that the county had not received any official notification from Washington.
At present, 34,500 US troops are stationed in Germany, along with 17,000 US civilians and 12,000 German citizens who work at military bases in that country.
