07:33 GMT15 June 2020
    US soldiers at the exercise area in Grafenwoehr, Germany

    Germany's Heiko Maas Not Surprised by Uncoordinated US Move to Pull Troops, Sees Relations as Tough

    © AP Photo / CHRISTOF STACHE
    201
    BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas expressed the belief on Monday that it was not surprising that the United States had not coordinated with Berlin the decision to withdraw troops, qualifying the bilateral relations as "difficult".

    "I would say it [US-German relations] is difficult ... As we see that the decision has not been 100 percent coordinated in the US government, it is not surprising that it has not been coordinated with us, either" Maas said, as aired by the broadcaster ZDF.

    Earlier, more than 20 Republicans from the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to reject reported plans to draw down the number of US troops stationed in Germany.

    US soldiers take pictures with their cell phones during an artillery live fire event by the US Army Europe's 41st Field Artillery Brigade at the military training area in Grafenwoehr, southern Germany, on March 4, 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / CHRISTOF STACHE
    Moscow Warns Russia-NATO Ties Will Become More Complicated if US Moves Troops From Germany to Poland
    In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry has warned that the already complicated relations between Moscow and NATO might become even worse if the US moves its troops from Germany to Poland, in line with the recent suggestions.

    Earlier in June, reports emerged in US media about President Donald Trump's alleged plan to withdraw 9,500 servicemen from Germany, of the almost 35,000 military currently staying there. German cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said that the county had not received any official notification from Washington.

    At present, 34,500 US troops are stationed in Germany, along with 17,000 US civilians and 12,000 German citizens who work at military bases in that country.

