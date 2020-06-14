At Least 150,000 Litres of Crude Spills From Trans Mountain Pipeline

An estimated 150,000 to 190,000 litres of sweet crude oil has spilled from the Sumas Pump Station in Abbotsford, British Columbia, this weekend, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
After the spill on Saturday, an Incident Command Post was set up to manage the incident and cleanup. The company initiated an investigation and found that the spill occurred due to a fitting on a 2.5-centimetre piece of pipe connected to the mainline.
"Our main concern is for the clean-up of this spill and preventing further impacts to our territory", Sumas First Nation Chief Dalton Silver said on Sunday afternoon. "We cannot continue to have our land desecrated by oil spills. This is the fourth time in 15 years that this pipeline has had a spill on our land."
The spill was fully contained, according to Trans Mountain, with no threat to the local residents.
