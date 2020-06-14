Three Injured After 5.7-Magnitude Quake Hits Eastern Turkey

Three people were injured after two observation towers collapsed as a result of a 5.7-magnitude earthquake which hit Bingol province in eastern Turkey on Sunday.
According to the local governor's office, the injured people are security guards.
So far the info we have about the affect of the earthquake in eastern Turkey in Bingol province.— Memet Aksakal (Eng) (@Fixer_Turkey) June 14, 2020
Several houses and stables collapsed in the villages in the area
At least 3 security members injured after their booth collapsed.
The epicentre of the quake was located in the village of Kaynarpinar, officials said.
"Thank God, we have not received so far any news of deaths," governor Kadir Ekinci said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.
Turkey is located on seismically active territory. In January, more than 40 people died after a 6.8-magnitude quake hit the city of Elazig in eastern Turkey.
