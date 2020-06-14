One Killed, At Least Nine Injured After 5.7-Magnitude Quake Hits Eastern Turkey

One person died and at least nine more were injured after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Turkey's eastern Bingol province, the local administration said.
"Unfortunately, our employee who got trapped under the rubble has died," a statement by the administration of Bingol province says.
At least nine people were injured after the quake damaged houses in several villages. Turkey's emergency services have sent 550 tents to the area affected by the quake.
Earlier in the day, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that three people were injured.
"According to the information we received from the office of Bingol province, the 5.7 magnitude earthquake took place in Karliova district. A gendarmerie observation tower collapsed, one of its employees is under the rubble, and two were slightly injured," Soylu said in a statement.
The epicentre of the quake was located in the village of Kaynarpinar, officials said.
Turkey is located on seismically active territory. In January, more than 40 people died after a 6.8-magnitude quake hit the city of Elazig in eastern Turkey.
