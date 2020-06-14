Register
16:30 GMT14 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this file photo taken on June 10, 2020 A statue of Confederate States President Jefferson Davis lies on the street after protesters pulled it down in Richmond, Virginia. - Confederate monuments are coming down and statues of Christopher Columbus are being toppled as Americans grapple with the ghosts of the country's racial history in the wake of George Floyd's death.

    Undoing History is the Left’s Latest Fad. Will They Stop There?

    © AFP 2020 / Parker Michels-Boyce
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (73)
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107961/15/1079611548_0:66:3072:1794_1200x675_80_0_0_464e23d1c04b7bfeeb7761ea9ca1bed4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202006141079611515-undoing-history-is-the-lefts-latest-fad-will-they-stop-there/

    As often happens with mass movements, the international campaign for racial equality has taken on an overly simplistic tone. It can be summarised as follows: we’ve learned enough from history, let’s disavow it now.

    From the United States to Australia, protesters have been toppling or defacing historical monuments they deem problematic.

    What started as a campaign against systemic racism has turned into a flashmob of sorts, with activists compiling hit lists of statues that “celebrate slavery and racism.” Among the targets are Confederate monuments in the US, statues of King Leopold II in Belgium, Winston Churchill in the UK, and James Cook in Australia.

    And while nobody in their right mind appears to be defending slavery or racism, the entire idea of viewing history through the lens of modern standards may be considered superficial at best.

    The monuments being targeted are reminders of a murky past, a closed chapter that cannot be rewritten, but one that should be revisited once in a while.

    But is this the right way to look at things? What if people go further and completely discard the complexity and nuances of the human past for the Greater Good? Well, if that were the case, there is a lot of work ahead.

     

    Cancel Gandhi

    Protesters in London spray-painted ‘racist’ across the statue of Winston Churchill because of his derogatory comments about Indians and black people. However, there are plenty of famous people that weren’t any better.

    Take Mahatma Gandhi, for example. One of the world’s biggest peace icons after Jesus Christ and Buddha should be cancelled into oblivion according to the logic of modern anti-racism advocates.

    Gandhi went down in history as a fighter against discrimination of all kinds, but in his early years he wrote that white South Africans should be “the predominating race”.

    He once also said that black people are “troublesome, very dirty and live like animals” and ranted that their “sole ambition is to collect a number of cattle to buy a wife, and then pass [their] life in indolence and nakedness.” There is a statue of Gandhi in London’s Parliament Square, not far from Churchill’s.

    FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator reacts infront of graffiti on a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 7, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Dylan Martinez
    FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator reacts infront of graffiti on a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 7, 2020.

     

    Cancel Che Guevara

    The icon of the left, Che Guevara, was outspoken not only about imperialism, but also about black people. “The blacks, those magnificent examples of the African race who have maintained their racial purity thanks to their lack of an affinity with bathing, have seen their territory invaded by a new kind of slave: the Portuguese,” he wrote in his diaries after visiting workers’ slums in Venezuela.

    “The black is indolent and a dreamer; spending his meager wage on frivolity or drink; the European has a tradition of work and saving, which has pursued him as far as this corner of America and drives him to advance himself, even independently of his own individual aspirations.” No more revolutionary merch!


    Cancel them all

    Maybe protesters should also break up Ford, the company whose founder held anti-Semitic views and did business in the Third Reich. Henry Ford, who famously earned an award from Hitler, funded the publication of half a million copies of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, a notorious anti-Semitic hoax describing the alleged Jewish plans for global domination. During WW2, Ford’s German subsidiary also used French prisoners of war as forced labourers.

    A municipal worker used a high pressure water cleaner to remove the paint from the statue of Piet Hein in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Friday, June 12, 2020. Dutch activists have spray painted the words killer and thief and daubed red paint on a statue of a man regarded by many as a naval hero from the 17th-century Golden Era of Dutch trade and colonial expansion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    A municipal worker used a high pressure water cleaner to remove the paint from the statue of Piet Hein in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Friday, June 12, 2020. Dutch activists have spray painted the words "killer" and "thief" and daubed red paint on a statue of a man regarded by many as a naval hero from the 17th-century Golden Era of Dutch trade and colonial expansion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

    Or how about banning the books of H. G. Wells, who once said that “those swarms of black, and brown, and dirty-white, and yellow people, who do not come into the new needs of efficiency” should “die out and disappear”? And in any case, Philip K. Dick was a better writer.

    Several statues of Christopher Columbus have been vandalised or removed in the United States because it offends Black Lives Matter protesters.

    “Christopher Columbus to us, as black Americans, represents a privatiser, a coloniser, a rapist, and many other things,” one American activist said.

    Isn’t it also offensive that the US Declaration of Independence was drafted by a man who owned an attractive mixed-race woman and apparently fathered six of her children? Isn’t it offensive that the White House was built by a slave owner and the US capital is still named after one?

    It might be generous to rename Washington, DC to Lincolnsburg, DC – after the president who single-handedly abolished slavery. Though, on second thoughts, Lincoln also initially wanted to deport black people to Africa after setting them free. Obamapolis, anyone?

    Looking further back, there are plenty of righteous things to do. The Colosseum could be destroyed because it was built by slaves for their owners so that other slaves could battle each other to the death.

    And the Pyramids – this symbol of oppressive patriarchy has been an eyesore for far too long. They were likely built by labourers and not slaves, but so was Winston Churchill’s statue, wasn’t it?

    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (73)
    Tags:
    protests, United Kingdom, Winston Churchill, George Floyd
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Buddy the dog peers from a vehicle before the start of a movie at a drive-in cinema in Snagov, Romania, Monday, 1 June 2020. Romania further loosened the measures imposed during a nationwide lockdown in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 infections, with museums, open air restaurants, cinemas and beaches opening to the public on Monday.
    The Perfect Bond Between Humans and Dogs
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse