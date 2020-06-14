Putin Says Russia Leads in Terms of Developing New Weaponry, Including Hypersonic Weapons

"We are not just modernizing our traditional military strength, we are developing new systems. And in this sense, we can confidently say that we are number one in the world today," Putin said, as broadcast by Rossiya 1 TV channel on Sunday.
Putin also said that other countries might soon develop hypersonic weapons.
"I always say this and now I can repeat that the leading military powers of the world will certainly have the same weapons that Russia has today, I mean hypersonic weapons. But so far since 2018, no one has had such a weapon," the president said.
Nonetheless, Putin added that Russia will most likely be able to defend itself from hypersonic weapons when other countries will develop them.
"But I think that we can pleasantly surprise our partners with the fact that when they have these weapons, with a high degree of probability, we will have a way of combating against these weapons," Putin said, adding that, as of now, no country has the ability to shoot down hypersonic missiles.
The president also said that Russia and the United States maintain approximate parity when it comes to the development of nuclear defence complex, both in terms of carriers and number of warheads, but Moscow leads in promising technologies.
Putin told Rossiya 1 TV channel that when the Soviet Union dissolved, the countries that believed that they won the Cold War tried to "reshape the world" to their benefit.
"We really did a lot [to strengthen Russia]. And in the field of developing the nuclear defence complex, we maintain approximate parity with the United States both in terms of carriers and the number of warheads, but nevertheless, we are certainly leaders in our promising technologies," Putin said.
