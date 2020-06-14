Register
    FILE - In this Monday, April 13, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew visits the AkzoNobel Decorative Paints facility in Slough, England

    Prince Andrew Refuses to Cooperate With US DoJ Until 'Olive Branch' is Offered, Report Claims

    World
    302
    Earlier this week, an ex-federal prosecutor Rob Feitel stated, as quoted by the Daily Mail, that US investigators have no means of compelling Prince Andrew to cooperate in the investigation into the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and it would be a grave mistake for the Duke of York to ever visit the US or agree to an interview there.

    Prince Andrew will refuse to cooperate with the US Department of Justice over its request to question him about Jeffrey Epstein until he is offered an "olive branch," the Daily Mail reported, quoting a source close to the Duke of York.

    "Until there’s an olive branch from the Department of Justice [DoJ] and an attempt to establish trust, we can’t deal with them. [...] There is no way the Duke’s lawyers can recommend an engagement with the DoJ when they’re breaking the rules. They need to do something to start rebuilding trust," the source stated.

    The development comes as the US authorities have asked the Home Office to have permission to interview the Duke of York about his relationship with Mr Epstein.

    Commenting on the request, Prince Andrew stated that he had already offered his help as a witness and accused US prosecutors of breaking confidentially rules and issuing "complete lies".

    However, Geoffrey Berman, the US attorney leading the investigation, has stated that the Duke of York Andrew is trying "falsely portray himself as eager and willing to co-operate".

    (FILES) In this file photo taken on September 07, 2019 Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges, in Bruges
    © AFP 2020 / JOHN THYS
    Epstein's Jailing and Death Unearthed the Rabbit Hole, But Prince Andrew is Protected, Pundit Says
    The US filled the interview request back in April and a response is usually made within 30 days. In case, the request is fulfilled, Prince Andrew could be summoned to Westminster magistrates’ court to be interviewed.

    Prince Andrew has been accused by Virginia Giuffre, who says she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, of having sex with her when she was 17 years old - an allegation he has consistently denied.

    Commenting on his relations with Epstein, Prince Andrew said during a November 2019 interview that he did not regret befriending the late financier, who reportedly committed suicide in a New York jail in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

