One Indian Army Soldier Killed, Three Injured in Cross-Border Firefight in Kashmir

An army soldier was killed and three others were injured in a firefight with Pakistan in India’s Jammu and Kashmir’s Kerni sector along Poonch district of Line of Control.
According to sources, the heavy exchange of fire has been underway between the two arch-rivals since Saturday night in Kerni sector.
The soldier died while receiving treatment at the hospital and the other three remain in stable condition.
On Saturday, India accused Pakistan of violating their ceasefire 2,000 times in six months. Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said that there has been an "astonishing" spike in ceasefire violations since the change of the status of India–administered Jammu and Kashmir.
“The 2020 figure for ceasefire violations is astonishing, in less than six months there have been more than 2,000 violations. If we compare with past years, there weren't as many violations throughout 2018” Anand said.
Last month, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry accused India of violating the ceasefire 957 times this year. India and Pakistan have been at odds over Jammu and Kashmir since gaining independence from British rule in 1947 and have fought several wars over the restive region.
All comments
Show new comments (0)