Turkish Military Conducts Large-Scale Air, Naval Drills in Mediterranean

"In an effort to practice and improve the uninterrupted conduct of long-distance operational tasks directed by operations centers in Turkey, Turkish Naval and Air Forces conducted High Seas Exercises on 11 June 2020. The exercise was jointly planned and successfully concluded", the statement read.
During the 8-hour mission extending nearly 2000 km away from Turkish territorial waters, command and control procedures were practiced, exercises that included in-flight refueling, joint naval-air operations were conducted and the maritime and air picture was built and shared. pic.twitter.com/v7PzSKYSYu— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) June 12, 2020
The ministry added that drills extended almost 2,000 kilometres (1,242 miles) away from Turkish territorial waters under the operational command of Combined Air Operations Centre.
"The participating assets included 17 aircraft under the operational command of Combined Air Operations Centre (CAOC) of Combatant Air Forces Command based in Eskişehir and 8 frigates and corvettes under the operational control of Naval Forces Command and tactical command of the Northern Task Group Command", the statement said.
According to the Ministry, participating naval units had been deployed to various parts of the Mediterranean Sea before the exercise. The 8-hour drills included in-flight refueling and practicing command and control procedures.
