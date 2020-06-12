France Urges US to Reconsider Its ICC Sanctions, Calls Step Attack on States Party to Rome Statute

The US decision to impose sanctions against the International Criminal Court employees is an attack on states party to the Rome Statute, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday.
He added that the US decision may put into question the independence of the judicial system and called on the US to withdraw its sanctions.
On 11 June, US President Donald Trump imposed economic sanctions and travel restrictions against those ICC employees who are involved in investigating US troops and intelligence officials for possible war crimes in Afghanistan.
In March, the ICC launched an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by parties to the Afghan conflict, including the US military.
MORE TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)