US Has No Right to Demand UNSC Extend Arms Embargo on Iran After Leaving JCPOA, Beijing Says

"Wang Yi: All provisions of #UNSCR2231, including arms-related arrangements, should be earnestly implemented[;] US is no longer #JCPOA participant, and has no right to demand #UNSC invoke a snap-back[;] The only way to move forward is to effectively safeguard & implement JCPOA", China’s Permanent Mission to the UN wrote on Twitter, quoting Wang's letter to Guterres and UNSC President Nicolas de Riviere.
Moscow, too, has said that it sees no legal grounds for the embargo on Iran to be extended after it expires in October, in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2231. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the measure was designed as temporary to support the implementation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear programme and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US pulled out of the JCPOA and reinstated harsh sanctions on Tehran.
All comments
Show new comments (0)