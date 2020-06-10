'Trump Busy Watching Fox Instead of Doing His Job': Backlash Over POTUS' Floyd Hearing Tweet

Donald Trump tweeted yet again, this time to comment on the broadcast of the hearing at the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on racial inequality and policing.
Mr. Trump lashed out against Fox News for taking the hearing off air "prior to important witness statements.”
The Judiciary Committee was addressed by George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd. It was also addressed by civil rights advocates speaking for greater financial support of minority communities, as well as witnesses, called by Republicans, to voice their support for the police force.
Expectedly, the president’s tweet aggregated hundreds of responses, varying from outright accusation to praise.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020
— Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 10, 2020
— DARK SKIN DOLL_#JESUSGIRL (@HolyDoll_) June 10, 2020
Other questioned whether the US president is busy enough, with time to follow TV broadcasts.
— Melody (@Blenny90) June 10, 2020
— raandy (@randygdub) June 10, 2020
— raandy (@randygdub) June 10, 2020
— lawhawk (@lawhawk) June 10, 2020
The Judiciary Committee is expected to present a legislation package, targeting police violence and racial injustice in the US. The deadline for the bill is 4 July, following a full House vote on the issue.
All comments
Show new comments (0)